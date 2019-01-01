Your browser is very outdated and does not work with the website correctly!
Download current versions of free browsers.
Download
Google Chrome
Download
Mozilla Firefox
Download
Opera
Download
Internet Explorer
Meet new people
Blogs
Login
Sign up
Put me here
Vladimir
, 54
Moscow
МУСИ ПУСЕЧКУ
Владислав
, 31
Saint Petersburg
Hallo!
Антон
, 41
Moscow
Рома
, 35
Moscow
Vyacheslav
, 40
Moscow
Алексей
, 43
Moscow
Слава
, 31
Moscow
Пошли в кафе кино театр боулинг. Латте вино суши цезарь тирамису уют комфорт позитив;)
Дмитрий
, 33
Saint Petersburg
Олег
, 40
Pervomaysk
Costandant
, 45
Athens
Login to dating website
Login
Forgot your password?
Facebook
Instagram
Sign up
Мобильное приложение
Script execution is disabled in your browser.
Website might work
incorrectly
.
Your cookies are disabled. Our website will not work correctly.
I am
Man
Woman
Looking for
a man
a woman
Age
-
Region
Any
In my town
Alexandria (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Annandale
Arlington (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Baileys Crossroads
Bon Air
Virginia Beach
Danville (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Cave Spring
Laurel (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Lynchburg
Manassas
Mechanicsville
Norfolk (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Newport News
Petersburg
Portsmouth (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Radford
Richmond (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Roanoke
Salem (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Staunton
Tuckahoe
Fredericksburg
Highland Springs
Hopewell
Hampton
Charlottesville
Chesapeake
Chester (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Fort Hunt
Ashburn
Blacksburg
Bristol (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Buckhall
Burke
Centreville
Chantilly
Cherry Hill (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Christiansburg
Colonial Heights
Culpeper
Dale City
East Hampton
Fairfax
Franconia
Great Falls (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Harrisonburg
Herndon
Hybla Valley
Idylwood
Jefferson
Lake Ridge
Leesburg (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Lincolnia
Linton Hall
Lorton
McLean
Merrifield
Montclair (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Oakton
Portsmouth Heights
Reston
Rose Hill
Short Pump
South Riding
South Suffolk
Springfield (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Sterling (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Sudley
Suffolk
Tysons Corner
Vienna
Waynesboro
West Lynchburg
West Springfield (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Winchester (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Wolf Trap
Woodlawn (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Oak Hill
Intent
Any
New friends
Romantic relationship
Start a family
Open relationship
Travel together
New users
Now online
Note
Mark
yourself on the map and meet people near you.
Near me
Search
Searching...
Jogging
Racewalking
Fitness exercises
Swimming
Bicycling
Roller skating
Skiing
Gym
Extreme
Wrestling
Yoga
Team games
Dancing
Soccer
Volleyball
Hockey
Ice skating
Pilates
Gymnastics
Сhildfree
Childfree, and looking for childfree one
Maybe some day
There are children, does not want any more
There are children, wants more
Single
In a relationship
Married, separated
Divorced
Widower/Widow
Slender
Sport
A few extra pounds
Obese
Brown
Gray
Blue
Green
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Blond
Strawberry blond
Chestnut
Black
Red
Gray
With highlights
Clean-shaven
Piercing
Tattoos
Scars
Freckles
Doesn't smoke and can't stand smokers
Doesn't smoke and has a neutral attitude towards smokers
Smokes from time to time
Smokes e-cigs
Smokes every day
Doesn't drink and can't stand drinkers
Doesn't drink and has a neutral attitude towards people who do
Drinks very occasionally
Likes to drink
Nearly enough to live
Cover basics and vacation
Can afford everything and even more
No
I own one
Own an apartment
Own a house
A room in a dorm, shared housing
Rents an apartment
Rents a room
Lives with parents
Homeless
Russian
English
German
French
Italian
Spanish
Portuguese
Ukrainian
Hebrew
Arabic
beginner
intermediate
advanced
native speaker
High School
Vocational High School
Student
Associate Degree
Higher Education
Several Higher Education Diplomas
M+F
M+M
F+F
M+F
M+M
F+F
Ready to support
Looking for financial support
Hetero
Curious
Pansexual
Bisexual
Gay
Versatile
Top
Bottom
Traditional sex
Anal sex
Role games
Public sex
Voyeurism
Shemale
Cross-dressing
MILF
Big cock
Squirt
Fisting
Fingering
Mutual masturbation
Tribbing
Frot
Golden shower
Blow job
Deep throat
BBJ
Eating out
Body licking
Feet licking
Rimming
69 position
Swing
Orgy
FMF
MFM
MFMF
Cuckold
Domination
Submission
Switch
Flogging
Bondage
Breath play
Ageplay
Petplay
Pegging
Strapon
Duress
Mental domination
Scat play
Facesitting
Sadism
Masochism
Lingerie
Latex
Leather
Nylon
Footfetish
1
john
38,
Leo
Beijing
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Sailor
28,
Leo
Marseille
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
爱你
36,
Aquarius
Beijing
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Maksomka
18,
Aquarius
Kiev
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Эрол
44,
Aquarius
Yekaterinburg
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Nikita
21,
Capricorn
Moscow
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Leonid
19,
Pisces
Moscow
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Araquem
18,
Aquarius
Vitoria da Conquista
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
mick
25,
Aquarius
Lethbridge
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Jr Flores bby
34,
Gemini
Los Angeles
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
davinabosombos
22,
Virgo
Toronto
How far from you?
Online
Post
1
Aaron
20,
Libra
Nederland
How far from you?
Online
Post
Register and start dating
LovePlanet design and support. Total users:
27,110,123
, new:
28,595
, online:
31,532
Terms & Conditions
Handling personal data
Support
Use of cookies
Links
Language:
English
Русский
English
Italiano
Türkçe
Español
汉语
Copyright © 2008-2019 «Loveb.ru». Все права защищены
We use cookies to improve user navigation and collect site attendance information. By working with this site you consent to the use of cookies.
Ok
More